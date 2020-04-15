American Sports Fans Would Even Watch Soccer At This Point

US—With the suspended or cancelled sports seasons, fans and media companies alike are desperate for content. ESPN is featuring tournaments of professional athletes playing video games with each other and basketballers playing remote games of horse. Classic games and championship series are being reaired on sports radio stations and networks around the country. The distress is getting intense, and, according to one study, some Americans are almost ready to settle for soccer.

