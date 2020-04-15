Biopharma Company Trending Upwards

Yesterday, we looked at a daily price chart and an OBV line chart for Newmont Corporation, noting that the stock’s OBV line is in an uptrend.

Today’s Chart is for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: KALA).

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle–based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that KALA has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since early January.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

This bullish trading pattern points to a further advance, especially as the markets turn bullish again.

You see, typically stocks that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way, which presents a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing KALA after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock during this run and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching KALA as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On March 27th, we highlighted Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), noting that SHOP’s monthly price was trading above the stock’s 10–Month SMA.

If you happened to have purchased SHOP shares on that day, you’d already be up 10.9%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 43.8% in under three weeks’ time!

