How the Kansas City Chiefs Saved America

ECONOMY

Outlook Not So Good:

Worst Downturn Since Depression

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the world economy is facing its worst downturn since the Great Depression, but this time there are less hats and more booze.

In its annual World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected a 3% contraction in the global economy for 2020. In comparison, the economy shrank less than 1% during the 2008 recession and I especially remember that being a not–so–great time.

It’s a neck–bending U–turn from the fund’s earlier prediction that the economy would grow 3.3% in 2020. But it’s not entirely surprising considering the entire planet is stuck indoors baking sourdough and taking pictures of themselves in their underwear.

“As countries implement necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic, the world has been put in a Great Lockdown,” said Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, taking it upon herself to coin the term for the crappy era that we live in.

“The magnitude and speed of collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes.”

The IMF projects the U.S. economy will be severely impacted by all this lame junk that’s going on, contracting by about 6% in 2020. The Euro Zone (which is like the Twilight Zone but with more smoking and smaller portions) is expected to shrink by 7.5%.

Meanwhile, China, who employed extreme authoritarian measures to restrict the movement of its citizens and limit the spread of the virus, is expected to grow by about 1.2% this year. (Which is probably the best endorsement you’ll see for an Orwellian surveillance state quietly genociding millions of its minority citizens.)

The IMF’s Gopinath notes that this particular crap time is distinct from the crap times that have come before it, as viruses are unphased by traditional stimulus measures.

“This is a crisis where the economic shock is something that is not exactly controlled by economic policy,” Gopinath said in an interview with CNBC.

“It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression.”

The IMF expects that the economy will recover partially next year, providing we don’t see a resurgence of the virus.

Until then, the organization advises countries to focus on the health crisis first, while providing deferrals, wage subsidies, and cash transfers to the most–affected citizens and firms.

SPORTS

How the Kansas City Chiefs Saved Us All

The Kansas City Chiefs may have saved us all when they snatched victory from the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV, according to a begrudging 49ers fan (with a medical degree or something).

Dr. Niraj Sehgal, co–leader of University of California San Francisco’s COVID–19 command center, says a 49ers win could have been catastrophic for public health.

“People may not remember this that well, but Super Bowl weekend, in some ways, with apologies to the 49ers’ fans, the gift we may have been given was the 49ers losing,” Sehgal said.

It would be more than a month after the Super Bowl before the nation started taking the coronavirus seriously and social distancing. But as Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a late comeback, the first cases of coronavirus were already spreading through the city.

According to Sehgal (who will be receiving a crate of Kansas–city BBQ in the mail), if the 49ers won, the resulting celebrations could have sparked an outbreak of the virus far worse than any we’ve seen in the U.S. to date.

“It’s a date that I will never forget,” says Sehgal in a video posted to YouTube. “Because the Super Bowl Sunday was actually the night that we stood up formally, our command center [and announced San Francisco had] two of the first patients in the country that required hospitalization.”

“They arrived in the middle of the night, I will never forget sitting in that ambulance bay when those first two patients rolled up, a husband and wife who looked terrified because of everything around them.”

“And it also forced our organization to kind of — we were in the game quickly and within five days we became the regional and national experts on how to do this, because everyone else was three to five days behind us.”

So, on behalf of the country, I’d like to thank the 49ers for bravely running out of steam and heroically giving up a 10–point lead just minutes before the final whistle.

RETAIL

Retail Sales Fall by Largest Decline on Record

More good economic news!

Wait, sorry, I’m looking at this chart upside down.

More terrible economic news!

Retail sales fell by a seasonally adjusted 8.7% last month, the largest monthly decline since the Commerce Department started tracking that sort of thing in 1992. (That seems late. Did we not start doing economics until the 90s?)

Spending on clothes dropped by more than 50% as the concept of wearing pants has evaporated entirely in a post–social world. While sales of sporting goods, electronics, furniture, and motor vehicles all dropped by double digits.

As bad as these figures look, April is likely to be much worse. Business closures only became widespread in mid–March when the coronavirus went from “just the flu” to “oops, better start digging mass graves.”

“We’re in a deep freeze and the chill is bone–chilling,” Diane Swonk, chief economist and lady with a way with words at Grant Thornton, told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s what you get in response to a lockdown.”

“The economy is almost in free fall,” Sung Won Sohn, business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University, told CNBC. “We will see the bottom when the coronavirus infection rates stabilize. It’s going to be a pretty deep bottom from which to come up.”

Not all retail categories posted losses, however. Sales at non–store retailers, which includes online merchants like the seller of the Warren Buffett body pillow, rose 3.1%. While grocery store sales jumped 26.9% because there’s nothing better to do than stay inside and eat all day.

ONE LAST THING

The Mother of All Bubbles

Ok, so we got a whole bunch of economic reports today which were… not great.

The phrase “worst since the Great Depression” cropped up more than once.

We’re in a sticky situation, folks. But the Fed is doing something about it, right?

They’ve been throwing money at this problem like my mother at the Hunk–O–Mania Weekly Male Review. Surely they can’t be making things worse.

Can they?

Graham Summers has the story in today’s one last thing.

Extreme Consequences of Extreme Policy

By Graham Summers

The Fed just announced that it is going to attempt to create the Mother of All Bubbles.

Last Thursday, the Fed announced it would be providing $500 billion in loans to small businesses. In addition to this, the Fed announced it would provide $500 billion to local and state governments. And the Fed announced it would be spending an additional $1.3 trillion expanding various other programs it has already started.

So that’s $2.3 trillion in additional funding. To put this into perspective, this is larger than the GDP of Brazil.

This comes after the Fed has already announced it would:

Make its quantitative easing (QE) program “unlimited.” Meaning it would simply print money and buy assets ad infinitum.

Increase the scope of its QE program from simply buying U.S. Treasuries and mortgage backed securities to include: Corporate debt (debt issued by corporations). Corporate debt-related ETFs (stock funds linked to corporate debt). Municipal debt (debt issued by states, counties, and cities).

Expand its money market QE to also include a “wider range of securities” including certificates of deposits (CDs).

Expand its commercial paper QE program.

Introduce a new QE program to buy any asset-backed security (ABS) including student debt.

Soon begin a bailout program for small- and medium-sized business.

Lower the interest rate on its repo programs from 0.15% to LITERAL ZERO (meaning NO interest charged).

So the Fed is now effectively backstopping every asset class on the planet.

The only thing left for the Fed to do is announce that it is going to begin buying stocks directly (though it is already doing this in the sense that it is buying corporate bond ETFs that trade on the stock market).

Endgame

As a result of this, the Fed’s balance sheet has EXPLODED upwards by nearly $2 TRILLION (with a “T”) in the last six months. And that’s NOT including the additional $2.3 trillion the Fed said it would be printing to pay for its new monetary programs.

As I write this today, the Fed’s balance sheet is over $6 trillion in size. If the Fed was a standalone country, it’d be the third largest in the world behind the U.S. and China.

If the Fed balance sheet can hit $6 trillion, why not $8 trillion or even $9 trillion?

Back in 2017, I wrote in my book The Everything Bubble: the Endgame For Central Bank Policy that I expected the Fed’s balance sheet to hit at least $8 trillion. But by the look of things, it could go much higher.

Put simply, the Fed is printing a staggering amount of money. And it could induce the MOTHER OF ALL BUBBLES: a situation in which stocks go to EXTREME highs while the economy collapses.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA $23,504.53 ↓ 1.86% S&P Index 500 $2775.88 ↓ 2.36% NASDAQ $8590.00 ↓ 1.19% Gold $1744.80 ↓ 1.37% Silver $15.662 ↓ 2.90% Bitcoin $6.739.40 ↓ 2.64%

U.S. airlines will receive $25 billion in federal aid from the Treasury Department.

President Trump halts funding to the World Health Organization while a review into the WHO’s coronavirus response is conducted.

Online streaming in the 11am–2pm range was up over 40% in March, per Bloomberg.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

