Is this for real? It is time to rebel, if it is.

The following photo of a document, supposedly given to law enforcement officers (cops) in Georgia, may or may not be real. (That is the American State of Georgia, NOT the Georgia once in the USSR.)

I got it from a pretty reliable correspondent in Georgia and Florida, who is also asking if this is real.







Please let me know if you have heard anything.

IF this IS real, it is clear that the regime now controlling Georgia, is more like the regime of 1984 or Brave New World than anything we’ve seen yet.

They have “redefined” the term “arrest” and may have also redefined “facility for purposes of isolation or quarantine” to mean PRISON or JAIL. Or perhaps, DETENTION CAMP.

Please let us know if you’ve heard anything about this.

Bad as the situation is in parts of Mississippi, California, Ohio, and in the States of Virginia and Michigan and Wisconsin, this elevates the situation even more.

I don’t care WHAT they claim; being handcuffed, taken in a closed police car prisoner cage against your will, to a government facility, is ARREST. Without charges or any valid reason, it is detention: involuntary and illegal.

They claim that they won’t charge you with any crime, yet they cite an Executive Order (a decree of the new dictator, formerly governor) and claim authority from the “Georgia Department of Public Health.” In reality, the charge is “suspicion of being infected with novel coronavirus.” And almost certainly, with additional charges like “disobeying a government employee” and “resisting the orders of a police officer” and possibly “aggravated assault” against a person (or even a LEO) by allowing droplets of your spittle (breath) to strike them.No due process.

I cannot (in a quick review and word search of the Constitution of Georgia) find ANY authority granted to the Governor or through him to a “Department of Public Health” to detain and transport ANYONE against their will for “purposes of isolation or quarantine.” Even if this was in a real law (and I can find no authority for the governor to issue Executive Orders that apply to everyday ordinary citizens or their activities), where is the due process? Where is the warrant naming the particular person to be searched and detained? WHERE IS THE LAW?

Since there is “no arrest” there is (by their lights) no right to counsel, no right to a writ of habeas corpus, no opportunity to confront your accuser. (Unless you try to talk to the cop, who will almost certainly use force AGAIN – since handcuffing IS the use of force.)

What do we do? What do the people of Georgia do? And those passing through Georgia about their (formerly) lawful business?

I am not sure yet. I’m 2000 miles away, which is probably fortunate for me. As is my family (that I know of) – they left Georgia about 190 or so years ago. Here in SD, for all her faults, we have a governor who so far is respecting the liberty of the people of South Dakota and she is obeying the law, not playing dictator.I

If this IS real, do you not think that all bets are off?

Based on this, people who truly support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Georgia would rise up. If they cannot implement the procedures of the Constitution of the State to remedy this situation – to STOP this, they have the God-given and recognized right to rise up in rebellion against the Governor of Georgia and any who obey his decree. He is a dictator, and must be overthrown.

In fact, the President of the United States has the constitutional authority to declare the State of Georgia in rebellion and aid the people of Georgia in rising up. But the call is clearly that of the people of Georgia – the Citizens of Georgia. Will they?

Additional information: I have been sent a PDF/PowerPoint Presentation from the Georgia Department of Health, published about five and a half years ago, that seems to confirm/verify that the State THINKS it has the power to do things like this.