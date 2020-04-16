Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Chart of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., noting that the stock is reaching higher highs and higher lows.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart for Adobe Systems, Inc. (NYSE: ADBE).

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart with the 10-Month and 1-Month moving averages for Adobe Systems, Inc.

Back in January 2019, the ADBE 1-Month price crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating ADBE is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

While prices have remained above the 10-Month SMA since the ‘Buy’ signal occurred, the price seems to be really taking off during the pandemic.

If you had purchased ADBE shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in January 2019, when the stock was around $247.38, you’d be up 39% by now.

Not a bad profit for a little-over-a year-hold of a major software company.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post ADBE’s Platform Raises Stock Again appeared first on Laissez Faire.