ATLANTA, GA—CNN finally gave a detailed report on Biden's sexual assault allegations on its evening broadcast Thursday.
The post Cricket In CNN Newsroom Gives Detailed Report On Biden Allegations appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
ATLANTA, GA—CNN finally gave a detailed report on Biden's sexual assault allegations on its evening broadcast Thursday.
The post Cricket In CNN Newsroom Gives Detailed Report On Biden Allegations appeared first on The Babylon Bee.