



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Breaking social isolation and inevitable infections

Recognizing fakery some people insist is real

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, many rumors and Bill Gates

What Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, did wrong

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 916 Scott Adams: Come Learn About Bigfoot and Bill Gates and Their Plot to Destroy the Galaxy appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.