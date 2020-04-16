My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- The 3 phase back-to-work process
- Remdesivir versus Hydroxychloroquine
- Governor Cuomo hires consultants
- The scapegoat circle
- Marco Rubio, China decoupling czar
- Bill Gates haters and rumors
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 917 Scott Adams: Let’s Talk About That Trump Reopening Plan appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.