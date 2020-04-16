Race-Based Speech Restrictions

One facet of the demands that people stop quoting the word "nigger"—even when they are quoting Supreme Court opinions or discussing other real-world incidents—is that the calls are sometimes (though not always) expressly race-based. In one example that I've seen, some law student groups distributed a flyer with the heading "Can I say the n-word?," and responded,

if you're "black or mixed with black," "Do what you want," but

if you're "white" or "a person of color but not black," "Nope[,] never."

I think this is wrong as a matter of manners and ethics, and would be illegal if turned into an official university rule.

[1.] To begin with, like many unsound ideas, there is a kernel of good sense at its root. Words mean different things in different contexts (which is part of my core argument that mentioning a word isn't the same as using it), and the speaker's identity can be a part of the context in which an ambiguous statement is interpreted.

The classic example is ethnic jokes. People often enjoy jokes that laugh at their own group's familiar foibles, but only if they think the joke is said with affection, rather than out of genuine hostility. If I tell a typical Jewish joke to someone who knows I'm Jewish, it's unlikely to be perceived as anti-Semitic. (Of course, much depends on the joke.) But if the speaker isn't known to be Jewish, listeners, especially Jews, might wonder whether the joke is said out of real hostility (again, depending on the joke and depending on how well they know the speaker). The same is likely true of people using pejoratives to greet each other.

And it's true of written communication as well as oral communication. Indeed, the identity of the speaker might become more important in interpreting ambiguous statements in writing because some of the other contextual factors that might convey the speaker's intentions (is it said with a smile?) are missing.

But that applies to humor and similar matters where the meaning of the statement may be ambiguous; it doesn't apply to serious discussions in which facts are being quoted. If someone is talking about this very debate, and asks, "Should professors be allowed to say 'nigger' in class when discussing cases or novels or films or songs in which the word appears?," that has a pretty clear, precise meaning, quite apart from the speaker's identity.

Likewise, two Supreme Court opinions in Tharpe v. Sellers (2018) say that juror Gattie's affidavit stated,

that, in Gattie's view, "there are two types of black people: 1. Black folks and 2. Niggers."

That statement has basically the same meaning—and not a racist meaning—in the per curiam majority (which had the votes of five white Justices and one Hispanic Justice) as in the dissent (which was written by a black Justice and joined by two white Justices). The statement by the juror might have had a non-racist meaning (or perhaps a differently racist meaning) if the juror had been black rather than white. But not so for the quote by the Justices.

So our sense that the speaker's race may indicate whether jokes and greetings should be interpreted as having a pejorative meaning, I think, doesn't apply to quotations in the context of substantive discussions. And for reasons I expressed in my earlier post, I don't think that anyone should feel constrained from accurately quoting such statements a university, in the classroom or out (or of course in a court opinion).

[2.] Note also the extra dimension that the race-based rule would add. Say that you have people discussing or debating a particular matter—in a conversation, on a panel, in a moot court argument, in a classroom discussion, or otherwise. They would then literally have to use different words in the same conversation depending on their race: Black parties to the debate would be able to accurately discuss the details. White, Hispanic, Asian, or American Indian students would have to expurgate those very same details. A pretty pernicious result, it seems to me.

[3.] Now to the legal point—if implemented as policy by a university, or some other employer, such a race-based speech restriction would violate various bans on discrimination:

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act for employees,

Title VI for students,

state laws banning discrimination in employment and education, and,

in a public university, the rules under the Equal Protection Clause.

Those laws ban treating people differently, including as to the "terms and conditions of employment" and not just as to hiring or firing, based on race. And the one case I know of that squarely confronted race-based speech restrictions made clear that they were covered (Burlington v. News Corp. (E.D. Pa. 2010) (emphasis added)):