Time to be proud of a South Dakotan’s stand

It isn’t often that I can say anything really nice about the government of the State of South Dakota. Although much better than many – indeed, almost all other – States, it is still not defending liberty and freedom the way the Founders intended.

But this week, at least, I can say I am proud of Governor Kristi Noem, for several things.

She was featured, somewhat to my surprise, in the UK’s Daily Mail article today: SD Governor Kristi Noem says people across US have ‘given up liberties for a little bit of security’ and vows to keep her state OPEN.

Bravo for the brave lady.

She argued that it was up to individuals – and not governments – to decide if they should go to work, worship or stay at home. ‘I took an oath when I was in congress, obviously to uphold the constitution of the United States. I believe in our freedoms and liberties,’ Noem said in an interview with FOX News. ‘What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security. And I don’t have to do that. ‘If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country. So I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts and make sure that we are not letting emotion grab a hold of the situation.’ Daily Mail 17 April 2020

It is important to note that her cabinet and the State Legislature are, at least in general, NOT fighting her. However, the Ahkota tribal nations in the State are terrified and have their own lockdowns and border closings, several setting up checkpoints. And many IN South Dakota, including mayors and Populist (but not popular) politicians and medical “experts” have viciously condemned her and the refusal to sell the State into virtual slavery (pun intended). The bitter and angry, threatening posts on social media grow worse by the day. (I also should point out this is NOT a blanket endorsement of the lady or her actions.)

The Mail also states “South Dakota Governor leads the lockdown rebellion.” Well, maybe. It wasn’t as much a rebellion as a refusal. Still…

Of course, the Mail is really mainstream media, and the other article published today gives a very fake impression of what IS happening as far as rebellion or refusal here in the Fifty States:

Map omits fact that the Dakotas, Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa, and Arkansas have refused to become totalitarian tyrannies even for a short time.

Although I do wonder if we are seeing the beginnings of a Balkanized Fifty States in this map. Most of those states that have joined in these alliances (pacts, partnerships, compacts) have been those that are currently the most tyrannical (using COVID-19 as an excuse), and viciously hate The Donald.

But for now, at least, it appears, as the Daily Mail also headlines, that “Donald Trump puts himself at the heart of the ‘lockdown rebellion’ tweeting ‘LIBERATE’ Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota in broadside at Democratic governors day after saying they ‘call the shorts’ in yet another biased, anti-Trump article. However, it appears to me that Trump is (as usual) using his bully pulpit and putting pressure on the idiots. He did NOT, as the Mail claims, do “an about face” nor did he “hand them broad power.” They supposedly HAD the power to liberate their States. States which they illegally and immorally tyrannized. He is just pressuring them as he does so well. (For good and bad.)

As this commentary has pointed out, the FedGov has a Constitutional obligation to guarantee the States republican forms of government – and others have pointed out that the FedGov also has an obligation – and power – under the interstate commerce clause, to require States to allow free trade and open borders. Rightly or wrongly, the Supreme Court’s Nazgul, back in the Dirty Thirties, told a farmer (and the world) that the FedGov had the constitutional power to regulate how he grew corn to feed his cows, even though neither corn nor cow would leave the State in which they were grown. Surely a refusal to allow “nonessential” services and goods to be traded, even inside States, is a matter of compelling interest to the nation, the Fifty States, as a whole.

YES, South Dakota CAN be liberated STILL MORE by getting rid of government regulations and powers, and by the State reining in the abuse and tyranny of local governments. (I’ll be specific and name some: Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Spearfish.

YES! South Dakotans need to assist our fellow Americans in States like Minnesota, Montana, and Colorado, to be liberated as well.

And ALL Americans in ALL Fifty States need to be liberated from not just the COVID-19 Panic tyranny, but the growing tyranny of federal, state, and local governments in “normal times.” The people CAN