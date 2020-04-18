



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Anti-Trump media starving for something to criticize

Huffington Post slimy headline

Opening up date estimates

Kim Jong Un not seen in a week

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 920 Scott Adams: Predicting the Next Chapter in the Virus Saga appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.