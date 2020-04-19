AD 950: ‘Viking Sailing Ships Return to Port; Violation of Social Distancing’

Takeover of the culture by fake science and its wormy foul front men; fairy tales about togetherness; expansion of that oily fungus called democratic government; billions of amnesiacs thinking: IT’S NOT REALLY SO BAD, WE CAN LIVE WITH THIS.

How do they like it now?

Rockefeller-type Globalists want human and structural wreckage. They couldn’t care less about a virus. They’re using the IDEA of it to scare the population. They’ve found their magic key: medical dictatorship.

The latest garbage pronouncement is, breathing can transmit the virus. Which means living can transmit death. Which means every human is the enemy and needs to be locked up. Nice and neat. Hitler, Stalin, Lenin, Mao—if they could have dreamed that one up and enforced it…

Mega-corporate tough-guy CEOs give up doing business in a flash—and send their lobbyists to the head of the line in Washington with their hands out, to collect billions in payoffs. “Today, we’ll be flying at an altitude of 30,000 feet with three passengers, but don’t worry, we’re good. We’re covered.”

There’s a new religion in the land. It’s called IT MUST BE THE VIRUS. The members of this church are barely awake enough to say, “It has to be the virus, because why else did three doctors die on Mars last week? What about the seven flying saucers that crashed in Antarctica? The pilots must have been suddenly taken out by COVID. And the cruise ship. And Italy.” Virus, virus, virus. The collection plates in this church are popping and clinking and making the Vatican apoplectic with envy.

People scared by an invisible IDEA. Backing away. Shutting their doors. And you thought primitive tribes worshiping totems was ridiculous? Or lines of penitents flagellating themselves with little whips? Let’s revisit those glory days and do it all over again. We’ll call it SCIENCE.

“Can Jimmy come out to play?”

“No. The virus is right outside the front door. And I’m calling the cops on you, you little infector.”

Scene two: “Hello, Dr. Fauci, this is Death calling. How are we doing?”

“With COVID specifically? As you know, we’re faking it for all we’re worth.”

“Faking was all I ever asked for. In many ways it’s as good as the real thing.”

“We’ve imported flu, pneumonia, everything we can think of into the COVID category.”

“Nice job.”

Scene three: “Hello, I’m conducting a survey for the CDC. Did you wear your medical mask while you were in the shower today?”

“Why? Does water carry the virus?”

“Water, tile, mats, soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, after-shave, slippers, towels, everything except toilet paper, which is a dispensation from God.”

Scene four: “Hello, crew. This is your captain, Magellan. The circumnavigation of the globe is off. We need to rescue three people in Guam who have a cold.”

Scene five: Atlas, holding up the world, announces: “OK, I’m going to remove one hand now and put on the first of two surgeon’s gloves. I think I can manage it…”

George Carlin, 1999: “What we have now is a completely neurotic population… Where did this sudden fear of germs come from in this country? Have you noticed this? The media, constantly running stories about all the latest infections – salmonella, e-coli, hanta virus, bird flu – and Americans, they panic easily so now everybody’s running around, scrubbing this and spraying that and overcooking their food and repeatedly washing their hands, trying to avoid all contact with germs. It’s ridiculous and it goes to ridiculous lengths… bunch of goddamn pussies! Besides, what do you think you have an immune system for? It’s for killing germs!… Let me tell you a true story about immunization okay? When I was a little boy in New York City in the 1940s, we swam in the Hudson River and it was filled with raw sewage okay? We swam in raw sewage! You know… to cool off! And at that time, the big fear was polio; thousands of kids died from polio every year but you know something? In my neighbourhood, no one ever got polio! No one! Ever! You know why? Cause we swam in raw sewage! It strengthened our immune systems! The polio never had a prayer; we were tempered in raw shit! So personally, I never take any special precautions against germs. I don’t shy away from people that sneeze and cough, I don’t wipe off the telephone, I don’t cover the toilet seat, and if I drop food on the floor, I pick it up and eat it! Yes I do. Even if I’m at a sidewalk café! In Calcutta! The poor section! On New Year’s morning during a soccer riot! And you know something? In spite of all that so-called risky behaviour, I never get infections, I don’t get them, I don’t get colds, I don’t get flu, I don’t get headaches, I don’t get upset stomach, you know why? Cause I got a good strong immune system and it gets a lot of practice…”

Reprinted with permission from Jon Rappoport’s blog.

The post AD 950: ‘Viking Sailing Ships Return to Port; Violation of Social Distancing’ appeared first on LewRockwell.