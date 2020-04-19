My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- China is an incompatible system
- No vaccine or herd immunity, no return to normal
- Our adult decision needs to be herd immunity
- California Mayor of Auburn abdicates his right to empathy
- Far UV light kills coronavirus
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 923 Scott Adams: #Coronavirus, The Simulation and Next Level Human Awareness appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.