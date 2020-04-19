… It is NOT about your health

The following was pasted by a Colorado friend on Facebook – he does not take credit stating he only copied and pasted and agrees with the thoughts at 100%. It was probably written by someone in Colorado, where all these things are part of the LOCKDOWN.

When the State tells you it’s safe to go to Home Depot to buy a sponge but dangerous to go and buy a flower, it’s not about your health.

When the State shuts down millions of private businesses but doesn’t lay off a single government employee, it’s not about your health.

When the State prevents you from buying cucumber seeds because it’s dangerous, but allows in person lottery ticket sales, it’s not about your health.

When the State tells you it’s dangerous to go golf alone, fish alone or be in a motor boat alone, but the Governor can get his stage make up done, and hair done for 5 TV appearances a week, it’s not about your health.

When the state puts you IN a jail cell for walking in a park with your child because it’s too dangerous but let’s criminals OUT of jail cells for their health- It’s not about YOUR health!

When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to get treated by a doctor of chiropractic or physical therapy treatments yet deems a liquor store essential- It’s not about your health!

When the State lets you go to the grocery store or hardware store but is demanding mail-in voting, ITS NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH.

WAKE UP PEOPLE — If you think this is all about your health you’re mistaken! Please open your eyes! Stop being lead like blind sheep.

Copy and pasted. I take no credit and don’t know who originally wrote it, but agree 100%. – C.M.

Nathan’s notes: Colorado is bad, but not as bad as some other States, including Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island.

It is time and past time for rebellion. Not just lawsuits and petitions and protests, but active disobedience and a refusal to let people in suits, people in front of cameras, and people in uniforms treat you like prisoners in a gulag. (Blue or white uniforms – and I’m NOT talking about the USAF or USN.)