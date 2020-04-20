LRC’s Best-Selling Books

April 20, 2020
No Comments

1. Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism– Lew Rockwell

2. The Miraculous Results Of Extremely High Doses Of The Sunshine Hormone Vitamin D3 My Experiment With Huge Doses Of D3 From 25,000 To 50,000 To 100,000 Iu A Day Over A 1 Year Period– Jeff Bowles

3. The Vitamin D Cure, Revised– James Dowd

4. Ideas Have Consequences: Expanded Edition– Richard Weaver

5. Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family– Brett Wilcox

6. The Natural Law: A Study in Legal and Social History and Philosophy– Heinrich Rommen

7. National Security Cinema: The Shocking New Evidence of Government Control in Hollywood– Mathew Alford

8. EMF*D: 5G, Wi-Fi & Cell Phones: Hidden Harms and How to Protect Yourself– Dr. Joseph Mercola

9. Bullyocracy: How the Social Hierarchy Enables Bullies to Rule Schools, Work Places, and Society at Large– Donald Jeffries

10.What You Must Know About Food and Supplements for Optimal Vision Care: Ocular Nutrition Handbook– Jeffrey Anshel

11. The Ethics of Liberty– Murray N. Rothbard

12. Black & White: Politically Incorrect Essays on Politics, Culture, Science, Religion, Energy, and Environment– David Deming

13. Be Ready for Anything: How to Survive Tornadoes, Earthquakes, Pandemics, Mass Shootings, Nuclear Disasters, and Other Life-Threatening Events– Daisy Luther

14. Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life– Patrick van Horne

15. War Is A Racket: Original Edition– Smedley Butler

The post LRC’s Best-Selling Books appeared first on LewRockwell.