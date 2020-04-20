1. Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism– Lew Rockwell
2. The Miraculous Results Of Extremely High Doses Of The Sunshine Hormone Vitamin D3 My Experiment With Huge Doses Of D3 From 25,000 To 50,000 To 100,000 Iu A Day Over A 1 Year Period– Jeff Bowles
3. The Vitamin D Cure, Revised– James Dowd
4. Ideas Have Consequences: Expanded Edition– Richard Weaver
5. Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family– Brett Wilcox
6. The Natural Law: A Study in Legal and Social History and Philosophy– Heinrich Rommen
7. National Security Cinema: The Shocking New Evidence of Government Control in Hollywood– Mathew Alford
8. EMF*D: 5G, Wi-Fi & Cell Phones: Hidden Harms and How to Protect Yourself– Dr. Joseph Mercola
9. Bullyocracy: How the Social Hierarchy Enables Bullies to Rule Schools, Work Places, and Society at Large– Donald Jeffries
10.What You Must Know About Food and Supplements for Optimal Vision Care: Ocular Nutrition Handbook– Jeffrey Anshel
11. The Ethics of Liberty– Murray N. Rothbard
12. Black & White: Politically Incorrect Essays on Politics, Culture, Science, Religion, Energy, and Environment– David Deming
13. Be Ready for Anything: How to Survive Tornadoes, Earthquakes, Pandemics, Mass Shootings, Nuclear Disasters, and Other Life-Threatening Events– Daisy Luther
14. Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life– Patrick van Horne
15. War Is A Racket: Original Edition– Smedley Butler
The post LRC’s Best-Selling Books appeared first on LewRockwell.