On Friday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Eli Lilly & Co., noting that the stock had recently been making a series of 52–Week highs.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for Netflix, Inc. (NYSE: NFLX).

Netflix, Inc. provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet–connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set–top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs–by–mail membership services.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart for Netflix, Inc.

Back in January, the NFLX 1–Month price crossed above the 10–Month simple moving–average (SMA) indicating NFLX is on a PowerTrend ‘Buy’ signal (circled).

Since then, and especially due to the influx of people dying for entertainment in their houses, Netflix’s price has soared.

If you had purchased NFLX shares when the PowerTrend ‘Buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in January, when the stock was around $345.09, you’d be up 22.6% by now.

Not a bad profit for a less–than–half–a–year hold of a major retailer.

Now, as you can see, the 1–Month moving–average is still above the 10–Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1–Month price remains above the 10–Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

The post Netflix goes Full-Stream Ahead appeared first on Laissez Faire.