The environment has been trying to express that it wants to transition for a while now, but the problem is that nobody is listening. It's no wonder rainfall is up and the world is expected to flood over in at least twelve years. The environment is weeping because it is trying to change and yet we choose not to believe it.

The post Op-Ed: The Climate Is Trying To Transition And We Need To Support Him/Her/It appeared first on The Babylon Bee.