WASHINGTON, D.C.—Education experts and policymakers are sounding the alarm today after a newly released study revealed that homeschoolers are eleventy-billion percent more likely to start their college careers shockingly unprepared for gender studies. According to teachers union officials familiar with the situation, homeschooling parents are neglecting to teach their children even the most basic principles of gender identity.

The post Study: Majority Of Homeschoolers Arrive At College Woefully Unprepared For Gender Studies appeared first on The Babylon Bee.