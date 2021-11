Biden Blinks ‘HELP ME’ In Morse Code During Live Stream

April 21, 2020 | by Chris Future

WILMINGTON, DE—Tens of families across the country gathered around their computer screens to hear Joe Biden's latest live-streamed video this week, but several viewers noticed something wrong during the broadcast.

