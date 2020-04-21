Brickbat: And Don’t Come Back

In Georgia, Carrollton City Schools has expelled two students for making a racist TikTok video off-campus. The video shows the two making disparaging remarks about blacks and using a racial slur. Carrollton High School Principal David Brooks said it did not matter that the students were not at school when they made the video. "It is our priority to keep our schools safe, and there is no doubt this incident has caused significant tension at Carrollton High School, across the district, state and nation—even the world," he said.