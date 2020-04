U.S.—During the ongoing pandemic, Facebook has decided to crack down on any posts that encourage activities violating edicts from local governments, such as mass protests or leaving one’s house. As part of this effort, the platform is now removing any posts that quote the First Amendment, as they say all it does is encourage illegal activity.

The post Facebook Removing Any Posts Quoting The First Amendment For 'Encouraging Illegal Activity' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.