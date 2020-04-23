Challenge to Harris County’s Face-mask Mandate

Earlier this week, the Harris County Judge (the chief executive) ordered people to wear masks outside their residences, and wash their hands. Here is an excerpt of the text:

2.When outside their residences and in a public place, residents shall continue to maintain social distance of at least six feet.

3.Face coverings shall be worn except when:

a.Exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside alone;

b.Alone in a separate single space, whether indoors or outdoors;

c.In the presence only of other members of one's residence, whether inside or outside the residence;

d.When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health risk, including exacerbating a pre-existing medical condition or including, but not limited to, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance;

6.Residents shall wash their hands before leaving the residence and upon return, and shall take the following additional actions after leaving their residences: