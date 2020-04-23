It is a truth universally acknowledged that any hit television show or film must have at least five billion connections to the gospel. Whether they are Christ figures, clear pictures of what Jesus did for us on the cross, or simple, biblical life lessons your pastor can use in his sermons, every show has them if you look hard enough. Tiger King, the latest Netflix phenomenon, is no exception. It’s packed to the gills with gospel connections. In fact, it has more biblical references than it does tigers.



So, all you cool cats and kittens, we’ve chewed up the series and digested all its gospel themes and defecated out the following 9 nuggets of gospel truth for you:



The post Finding God In Tiger King: 9 Clear References To The Gospel appeared first on The Babylon Bee.