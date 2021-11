‘I Assure You, Joe’s In Perfect Health,’ Says Spokesperson As Biden Slowly Rides Up Stair Lift

April 23, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—During a live-streamed video Thursday, a Joe Biden spokesperson assured everyone that the campaign's candidate was in perfect health as he slowly rode up a stair lift that's been installed in his home for years.

The post 'I Assure You, Joe's In Perfect Health,' Says Spokesperson As Biden Slowly Rides Up Stair Lift appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



