‘I’m Proud To Select Hillary Clinton As My Running Mate,’ Says Joe Biden While Covered In Laser Dots

April 23, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden has finally announced his running mate: Hillary Clinton. He made the selection while several laser dots were carefully trained on his vital organs.

