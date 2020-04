MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, WA—“It’s okay to cry,” said Troy Pierce, a sad pathetic excuse for a man. Pierce went on to explain how in these stressful times, it’s important to be attuned to one’s feelings and acknowledge them -- the sort of things one might hear from a woman if one were to actually listen.

The post 'It's Okay To Cry,' Says Pathetic Excuse For A Man appeared first on The Babylon Bee.