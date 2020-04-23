U.S.—The majority of the nation is "totally in favor" of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boycotting her job permanently.
The post Nation Totally In Favor Of Ocasio-Cortez Permanently Boycotting Her Job appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—The majority of the nation is "totally in favor" of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boycotting her job permanently.
The post Nation Totally In Favor Of Ocasio-Cortez Permanently Boycotting Her Job appeared first on The Babylon Bee.