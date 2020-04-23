U.S.—New voting machines rolling out in the U.S. this year will include a handy option to place all your votes opposite of whichever candidates and measures celebrities want you to vote for. The machines are programmed with up-to-date data on which ballot measures and candidates for office elite celebrities in the movie and music industry have come out in favor of and will let you automatically vote a straight-ticket against whatever they wanted to win.

