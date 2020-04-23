Yesterday we looked at a Daily Price Chart and an OBV line chart for Moderna Inc., noting the stock’s OBV line was in an uptrend.

Today’s chart is for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY).

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The company’s therapeutic categories primarily include gastro–intestinal, cardiovascular, anti–diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology.

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that RDY has been making a series of 52–Week Highs since early April.

Stocks hitting 52–Week Highs can be reasonably expected to continue on in their trend, though we know the rise won’t occur in a straight line.

There are always price retracements along the way.

RDY experienced periodic price pullbacks during its strong advance since mid–March.

Traders can get a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price up trend after such retracements.

We’ll be sure to continue following Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd as it climbs to new heights, and watching for price retracements.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On March 31st, we highlighted Quidel Corp. (NYSE: QDEL), noting that QDEL had been making a series of 52–Week Highs since early December.

If you happened to have purchased QDEL shares on that day, you’d already be up 22.5%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 97.4% in just over three weeks’ time!

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post Proprietary Pharma Hits 52-Week High Stride appeared first on Laissez Faire.