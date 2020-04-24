Civil Rights Attorney Richard Sobol Passed Away

The New York Times published the obituary for Richard Sobol, a prominent civil rights attorney. He passed away last month. His most prominent case was Duncan v. Louisiana (1968). This case held that the Fourteenth Amendment incorporate the right to a criminal jury trial. Here is the backstory:

In 1966, on a swampy strip of land south of New Orleans, a young black man named Gary Duncan was defusing a potential fight between white and black teenagers outside a newly integrated school when he touched an arm of one of the white boys, who recoiled. The police later arrested Mr. Duncan on a charge of battery. His request for a jury trial was denied, and he was sentenced to 60 days in prison and fined $150.

Mr. Duncan and his mother asked a young, white civil rights lawyer, Richard Sobol, to represent him, which he did. Mr. Sobol fought the case all the way to the United States Supreme Court. In a landmark 1968 decision, the court ruled for Mr. Duncan and established the right to a jury trial in state criminal cases.

The ruling was a major victory for the civil rights movement and for Mr. Sobol, who was 29 at the time and just beginning his legal career.