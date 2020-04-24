U.S.—In a grave indicator of the deadliness of the novel coronavirus, it has now supplanted ninjas as the top invisible enemy faced by Americans.
The post Coronavirus Overtakes Ninjas As Top Invisible Enemy appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
