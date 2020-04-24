







My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

At home test for coronavirus announced

CNN pretending (or believes) the Clorox HOAX

How dumb does CNN think their viewers are?

Anderson Cooper fears someone will swallow a UV light?

Whiteboard1: Math of Life

Whiteboard2: Brain Hacking

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 934 Scott Adams: Learn the True Story About Wuhan, What pairs Well With Fish Tank Cleaner? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.