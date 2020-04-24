Seattle BioTech Firm on Solid Ground

Yesterday, we looked at a daily price chart of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and noted the stock had been making a series of 52–Week Highs.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for Seattle Genetics Inc. (NYSE: SGEN).

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30–positive T–cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti–Nectin–4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for Seattle Genetics Inc.

Back in June 2019, the SGEN 1–Month Price crossed above the 10–Month simple moving–average (SMA) indicating SGEN is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

And for nearly a year… the stock has only gone up.

If you had purchased SGEN shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in June 2019, when the stock was around $69.21, you’d be up 103.6% by now.

Not a bad profit for a less–than–a–year–hold of a major biotech company.

Now, as you can see, the 1–Month moving–average is still above the 10–Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1–Month Price remains above the 10–Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On April 17th, we highlighted Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY), noting that LLY stock had been making a series of new 52–Week Highs.

If you happened to have purchased LLY shares on that day, you’d already be up 3.5%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 36.5% in less than a week’s time!

That’s the power of options.

