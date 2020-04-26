



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Coronavirus plan: We lose 300,000 to 500,000 Americans

Joe Biden Me Too accusation

YouTube censored and removed AYTU’s Healight UV light video

CNN’s fake news uses “ingest” to promote Clorox HOAX

The Uncanny Valley

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 937 Scott Adams: Uncanny Valley of Gullible Zombies, Funny Biden Tweets, Disappearing Videos appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.