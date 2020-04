PAWTUCKET, RI—Hasbro has announced a new version of Monopoly will be released where all rent will be suspended until further notice. In addition, the board game will now give players $1200 for passing the Go space. All railroads will be closed, though essential services such as the utilities and the income taxes will still be open.

The post Monopoly Suspends Rent On All Properties And Bumps Up Passing Go To $1200 appeared first on The Babylon Bee.