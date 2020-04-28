Business Platform Developer Sees Surge

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart with moving averages of DexCom Inc., noting the stock’s monthly price is trading above its 10–Month SMA.

Today’s chart is for Okta, Inc. (NYSE: OKTA).

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium–sized businesses, universities, non–profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud–based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign–On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud.

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that OKTA has been making a series of 52–Week Highs since mid–April.

A 52–Week High is almost always an indicator of a trend continuation.

There are always price retracements along the way, since stocks in a price uptrend don’t advance in a straight line.

OKTA experienced periodic price pullbacks during its strong advance since mid–March.

Traders can get a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price up trend after such retracements.

We’ll be sure to continue following Okta, Inc. as it climbs to new heights, and watching for price retracements.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On April 7th, we highlighted PetMed Express, Inc. (NYSE: PETS), noting that PETS stock had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

If you happened to have purchased PETS shares on that day, you’d already be up 25.1%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 155.7% in three week’s time!

That’s the power of options.

