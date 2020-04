SACRAMENTO, CA—While some backwards states are reopening, Governor Gavin Newsom has assured California that the state will be guided by the principles of SCIENCE in all capital letters. To ensure the state abides by the eternal laws of SCIENCE, Newsom has appointed a new head of his coronavirus response force: Bill Nye the Science Guy.

