Six-Year-Old Declares Home A Sanctuary City For Mosquitoes

HEMPSTAFF, CO—Six-year-old Trevor McKinley has declared his home a sanctuary city for mosquitoes, moths, houseflies, and other insects in need of shelter. At approximately two o'clock PM on a hot Sunday afternoon, Trevor left the front door ajar for nearly three hours, sending the scent of air-conditioned air out into the neighborhood to let local insects know that the McKinley home was now a safe place for transient insects to find sanctuary.

