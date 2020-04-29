“BU Investigating Whether Students Cheated on Online Exams”

So reports the Boston Globe (Deirdre Fernandes):

[O]n Saturday night, BU chemistry professor Binyomin Abrams sent an e-mail to one of his classes warning them that he had become aware of potential violations of the code of conduct and that there are consequences to cheating.

"We have learned that some of you have used various means, including websites such as Chegg [a tutoring and homework help service], to get help during the quizzes given remotely," Abrams wrote. "Doing so is a clear violation of the academic conduct code."