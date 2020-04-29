



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

FBI handwritten meeting notes about General Flynn say WHAT?

Has ANYONE ever been more exonerated than General Flynn?

A classic CNN unnamed sources story about President Trump

Ben Shapiro considers both costs and benefits, Twitter erupts

Nate Silver, herd immunity and the testing error rate

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 944 Scott Adams: FBI Flynn-Flammers, A Slew of Fake News and some Funny Stuff Before Bed appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.