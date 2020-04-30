The surveillance state – here to stay? at least in Baltimore…

On Thursday the 30th of April, the City of Baltimore announced that 24-7 aerial surveillance of virtually the entire city will begin on Friday, 1 May. The drones will RECORD their surveillance, collecting etabytes of images that will track EVERY person – especially the 600,000 who live in this gulag – whenever they are outside. And according to ABC News, most people in the city appear to be fine with this loss of privacy and freedom.

Their reason, and the excuse? Too many killings – homicides – in the City. The Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has promised that this system will only be used to investigate homicides, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings. Of course. Anything you say, Harrison.

This vast expansion of the already-existing Baltimore police state joins the gunfire detectors, license-plate readers, and street-level cameras. The street-level cameras include Ring cameras and other examples of corporate-government cooperation. That is something usually called “fascism” as established by Mussolini, practiced by Hitler, Franco, and Peron. Even worse, the drone surveillance is being provided by “private” donors giving the cops $4.7 million – two do-gooder billionaires from Texas!

Although not discussed, this will no doubt be tied in to the systems for tracing movements, as planned in New York State, using cellphones. While the excuse for that is to “save lives” by tracking down the spread of COVID-19, it will no doubt be advantageous (at least from the tyrants’ points of view) for solving crimes. Even imaginary ones, like leaving your house during curfews and lockdowns.

Warrants? What are those? Some ancient bizarre custom that a modern “free” country doesn’t need? After all, “everyone” realizes that the Founding Fathers had it all wrong about government. It isn’t a threat to people, it is the ultimate source of care, concern, and almost all goods. A federal judge has already proclaimed this entire thing to be completely legal and constitutional. He refused to issue an injunction because “far more intrusive surveillance has been found constitutional.” (I wonder, what planet?)

Never fear, with their new-found COVID-19 powers, I am sure that many more cities will follow Baltimore’s lead. And that the “restrictions” on the use of this data will soon be expanded and ultimately become nonexistent. (I give it a year.) And of course, we can rest assured that the people viewing this data and having access to it will be as corruptible as usual, and the data will soon be on the Dark Net or somehow else used. By skip-tracers, debt-collectors, repo drivers, divorce detectives, and anyone else. Government is not the ONLY threat to our liberty.

Yes, people have ways to bring down drones, but the attitude and the mentality and lust for power that are behind this program won’t go away when the drones are shot down.