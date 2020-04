SAN BRUNO, CA—In light of the ongoing fight to halt the spread of dangerous or yucky opinions, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced new changes to Google's video-sharing platform. Starting next week, any video that does not begin with the glorious strains of China's uplifting national anthem will be immediately deleted from the platform.

The post YouTube Removing All Videos That Don't Begin With The Chinese National Anthem appeared first on The Babylon Bee.