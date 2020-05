Code enforcement officers in Ottawa, Canada, gave William Vogelsang, 17, a ticket for more than $700 ($500 U.S.) for shooting hoops by himself in a city park. The city has closed the basketball courts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Vogelsang tried to explain that he thought they were closed only to groups. The officers not only ticketed him, but when he couldn't produce ID they called the police to help confirm is identity.