U.S.—This is a little concerning: if you search Google for "Biden allegations" you're immediately redirected to a search results page full of articles about the accusations made against Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.
1 thought on “Google Autocorrecting All Searches For ‘Biden Allegations’ To ‘Kavanaugh Allegations’”
Thank you for exposing the corruption that is still persisting within Google.