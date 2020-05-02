Flowers Continuing To Bloom Beautifully In Complete Defiance Of Government Lockdown

U.S.—According to sources who dared to peek their heads outside this morning, God's brilliant creation is moving on after a long and difficult winter. It has been reported by several dirt-embedded journalists that flowers are continuing to bloom in a bright array of dazzling colors in spite of state governors' clear instructions to shut everything down. In addition, trees are sprouting leaves without any concern for clear state directives.

