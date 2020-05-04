Before we have to monkeywrench to defend ourselves, Part 2

Okay. The tyrants are running around, stealing our freedom. Using the excuse of “saving lives” they are spying on us, ratting us out, forbidding us from buying and selling, learning, helping, traveling, working, and more.

So we’ve warned them. And more and more, we are disobeying them. Ignoring their claim to have power over us. Denying even, their right to be in power. But they are not giving up – rather, they are doubling down. So… is it time to start monkeywrenching? To start interfering with their ability to do these things to us – and anything else they want to do?

There are some things that we end up needing to do first. Call them a “level three response” (after level one: Warning, and level two: Disobeying).

Again, let us remember the task list. The performance measures for the task of regaining liberty and defeating (NOT just resisting) tyranny:

Warning (private) (to the person who is threatening your freedom) Refusal to obey (private) (the person demanding you give up your freedom) Warning (public) to organizations, agencies, or individuals threatening you Refusal to obey (public) those entities’ attempts to take away your liberty Spreading the word and gaining allies to defend against those seeking control Encouraging aggressive actions (attacks) by the tyrants Responding to the tyrant’s actions by interfering with their ability to take action Responding to the tyrant’s actions by destroying their capability to take action Destroying the tyrant (and minions, as appropriate)

Although it may seem obvious, it is critical that we spread the word of what we and others are doing. What we have DONE: warned those who are threatening us and our liberty; and refusing to obey. (As far as the Lockdown Rebellion, we are seeing both private and public warnings and refusal to obey.) It is essential to convince others: to win their hearts and minds (and ultimately bodies and lives) to the effort. We must not only convince them that our cause is just and right, but that we CAN win.

Remember that, we CAN win. Liberty WILL win. Tyrants WILL lose. But we have to communicate that not just to ourselves but to the rest of our societies.

But we must also explain WHY we are doing it. That we are not simply trying to be the slaves becoming the masters (as in France and Haiti and South Africa). That we are striving (and willing to fight) for liberty – for the liberty of all. And explain WHY and HOW those EOL (enemies of liberty) are just that: seeking to steal their liberty as well as our own.

It is difficult, but we must teach people that “the consent of the governed” is NOT a one-time thing that cannot be revoked. That consent is NOT inherited from our ancestors, physical or political.

Following that – if not at the same time – we need to encourage acts of aggression – of reaction and retaliation – by the EOL and their servants; their minions.

Honestly, that usually isn’t difficult: they lust mightily to be able to strike back. Against those who do not obey them, do not recognize their “superiority” and “power,” and even those who do not PRAISE them for their actions and elite nature. We see this reaction by the powers that be on a daily basis, especially during the CCP Virus Panic.

This is one reason it is important to first spread the word: the majority (or perceived majority) of the people have given their consent to be governed. So unless we have (at least) planted the seeds of withdrawing that consent, the majority of the people will believe that the EOL are acting in a righteous manner – even in a way to protect the vast majority of the people against a few malcontents and rebels. That will, in the eyes of many people, JUSTIFY the authorities’ harsh actions – even the direct use (not just threat) of force.

The American colonists understood and did this. So did the Texians in 1835 and 1836. Sadly, the Americans in 1812 did NOT do this. Neither did the Confederacy in 1861. In 2020 and beyond, we dare not forget and apply this.

This is why it is so important to spread the word, to win people. When those striving for liberty are seen to be defending themselves against the aggressive actions – nonviolent AND violent – we are better able to gain their support.

If we do so, if we educate people and get the powers-that-be to over-react and come down harder, there is a chance that nothing further is necessary to regain our liberty. It HAS happened in the past.

IF they do not back down, it is indeed time to move against the tyrants, the dictators, the thugs – and their minions. It is appropriate to go out and monkeywrench.