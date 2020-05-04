“Do as I say, not as I do.” Politicians can’t change their stripes.

As we enter into a period that might be the beginning of the beginning of the end of the Pandemic Panic, we find that “caution” (mascaraing as paranoid, panic, fear and terror) on the part of the politicians and the elite are… shall we say, tempered?
I do not hesitate to use the words “hypocritical” and “self-serving” and “arrogant.” What is good for the goose is NOT good for the gander. Some animals are more equal than others.
Let us start with Barack H O – who decided last Saturday (the 25th) that he just HAD to get out of the house (in DC) – and drove 40+ miles one-way in an essential golfing trip. This was just before his wife (touted more and more as a replacement for Biden on the Demo ticket) urged all DC residents to “stay home except… essential …” Do as I say, not as I do.”
New York City dictator-in-command de Blasio, less than 24 hours after his apology for singling out Jews, reinforced his decree and blunt and illegal warning about assembling even for worship and funerals. By having his bully boys in blue break up a funeral procession for a Jewish rabbi. This was just 48 hours after an earlier funeral for a Jewish rabbi. This is the same mayor who made a non-essential chauffeured trip to stroll in a park 11 miles away from their home in NYC. Do as I say, not as I do.
We can add dozens of examples – if not hundreds. City councilmembers, mayors, county commissioners, town aldermen, tribal councilmembers, legislators. Even the vice president of the United States, wandering around a factory floor without a mask, despite the example that does NOT set.
Why? They obviously fear catching the virus. But I think what we are seeing is the natural, uncontrolled arrogance of the powers-that-be. Their arrogance means that they are superior to those that they rule – and their election by those ruled people is just proof of their superiority.
An example of that is the current Dictator of Michigan. The following was shared by a reader and correspondent, and was written by a 16-year-old girl, challenging the increasingly-totalitarian ruler of the State of Michigan:
The following was published by 16-year-old Convention of States volunteer Riley Jo Brorsen.
It is time to reopen America! That doesn’t mean that everyone should rush out to the mall or go to the movies. What reopening America specifically means is that while practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds, and practicing good hygiene, the governors in each state have the ability to determine when the time is right to start up the economy.
However, some governors have failed to uphold the oaths they promised to defend when their constituents voted for them. Governor Whitmer of Michigan is the perfect example — she boldly represents to the American people her inability to protect the Constitution.
Instead of creating a task force to secure Michiganders their constitutional right to protest, Whitmer decided to create a “racial disparity task force” to investigate why a large number of African Americans are infected by COVID-19 in Michigan. Both President Trump and Dr. Facci both addressed this issue and stated that they will have results within a few days.
The Coronavirus doesn’t distinguish between who becomes infected based on skin color. Her task force is purposeless and engulfs tax-payer money which it should be using to help local small businesses.
Not only did Governor Whitmer make it illegal to purchase gardening tools, travel to other residencies, and use motorized boats, she also threatened to extend the current unconstitutional stay at home order if protests over her unconstitutional practices didn’t stop. We the people retain the right to “peacefully assemble” and protest the government. This right is enshrined in the Constitution. Governor Whitmer does not hold the power to determine what we the people can and can’t do.
Besides, the protests in Michigan are non-violent and safe. The protestors stayed in their cars with signs posted outside of their vehicles. If protestors left their vehicles for some reason, they were adorned in masks, gloves, and other protective garments.
If Governor Whitmer actually cares about the well-being of Michiganders, she would have taken the necessary steps to ensure Michigan’s economy and workers were protected. Instead, she decided which businesses were essential without taking into account that families rely on the income from those businesses. Their business is their livelihood and how they survive each week.
Meanwhile, she claims that abortions are “life-sustaining” while denying the knee and hip replacements that some people desperately need. People are suffering because they can’t perform day to day activities to make life more comfortable because surgeries deemed as non-essential prohibit them from doing such.
Governor Whitmer goes even further to prove her ignorance by claiming in an article she wrote for the New York Times that Republicans and Democrats alike are all on the “same team” when fighting the coronavirus. This couldn’t be further from the truth, especially for someone who has been highly critical of President Trump’s response to fighting the virus. Whitmer even went far enough to boast a shirt stating “That Woman From Michigan” on The Daily Show.
How does this promote unity in a time of crisis?
Luckily, there are some fantastic governors such as Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. Early into self-isolation and closing of businesses, Abbott waived restrictions on small businesses, and even made it legal for Texas restaurants to deliver alcohol. Instead of denying Texans of freedom of religion, Governor Abbott listed churches as essential. Texas is even set to reopen as early as May 1st. Governor Abbott gives us hope for the future of Texas and light at the end of the tunnel in our fight against the virus.