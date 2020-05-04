“Do as I say, not as I do.” Politicians can’t change their stripes.

As we enter into a period that might be the beginning of the beginning of the end of the Pandemic Panic, we find that “caution” (mascaraing as paranoid, panic, fear and terror) on the part of the politicians and the elite are… shall we say, tempered?

I do not hesitate to use the words “hypocritical” and “self-serving” and “arrogant.” What is good for the goose is NOT good for the gander. Some animals are more equal than others.

Let us start with Barack H O – who decided last Saturday (the 25th) that he just HAD to get out of the house (in DC) – and drove 40+ miles one-way in an essential golfing trip. This was just before his wife (touted more and more as a replacement for Biden on the Demo ticket) urged all DC residents to “stay home except… essential …” Do as I say, not as I do.”

New York City dictator-in-command de Blasio, less than 24 hours after his apology for singling out Jews, reinforced his decree and blunt and illegal warning about assembling even for worship and funerals. By having his bully boys in blue break up a funeral procession for a Jewish rabbi. This was just 48 hours after an earlier funeral for a Jewish rabbi. This is the same mayor who made a non-essential chauffeured trip to stroll in a park 11 miles away from their home in NYC. Do as I say, not as I do.

We can add dozens of examples – if not hundreds. City councilmembers, mayors, county commissioners, town aldermen, tribal councilmembers, legislators. Even the vice president of the United States, wandering around a factory floor without a mask, despite the example that does NOT set.

Why? They obviously fear catching the virus. But I think what we are seeing is the natural, uncontrolled arrogance of the powers-that-be. Their arrogance means that they are superior to those that they rule – and their election by those ruled people is just proof of their superiority.

An example of that is the current Dictator of Michigan. The following was shared by a reader and correspondent, and was written by a 16-year-old girl, challenging the increasingly-totalitarian ruler of the State of Michigan: