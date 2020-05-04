



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer

Winning a Pulitzer

A logical back to work metric

Yearly flu death numbers aren’t real

Remdesivir does NOT change survival rate

The FBI’s reputation

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 955 Scott Adams: Extra Cussing Tonight. Put the Kids to Bed. Close Your Windows, Get Under the Covers appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.