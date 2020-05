NEWARK, TX—Well, knock yourself onto the ground and call yourself a faith healer: Kenneth Copeland is offering to rebuke the coronavirus for just $1,200 per patient in a "Stimulus Check Bonanza Special," the prosperity gospel preacher announced in an infomercial released today.

