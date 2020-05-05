Episode 956 Scott Adams: Come Sip the News

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- The revised death model
- Reaching a new level of contempt for CNN coverage
- Sean Hannity wants armed protesters to reconsider
- Chinese drones being used by US law enforcement?
- Civil disobedience is coming and growing
